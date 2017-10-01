Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Receives Buy Rating from Instinet

Instinet reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in a report released on Saturday morning. Instinet currently has a $288.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $280.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MHK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.09.

Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) traded down 0.23% on Friday, hitting $247.51. 759,767 shares of the stock were exchanged. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $175.52 and a 1-year high of $259.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.35 and its 200-day moving average is $240.22. The stock’s market cap is $18.40 billion.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post $13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,022,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $33,808.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,704.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,278,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $53,508,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’ segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). Its manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile and vinyl flooring.

