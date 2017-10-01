Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $402,000 Position in FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. held its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Corporation by 12.2% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Corporation by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FedEx Corporation by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,194 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx Corporation from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price target (down previously from $242.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.26.

In other news, EVP Donald F. Colleran sold 10,000 shares of FedEx Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of FedEx Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,379,619.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,059,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE FDX) opened at 225.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average is $202.36. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $168.00 and a 1-year high of $226.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. FedEx Corporation had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 4.72%. FedEx Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post $12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FedEx Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

FedEx Corporation Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

