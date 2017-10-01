MML Investors Services LLC Invests $323,000 in iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (IYT)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (NYSE:IYT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. by 108.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. by 7,264.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. by 214.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. by 288.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. by 19.9% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (NYSE:IYT) opened at 178.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.75. iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. has a 52 week low of $141.38 and a 52 week high of $178.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

