MML Investors Services LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $3,647,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,437,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE BR) opened at 80.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $81.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post $3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Adam D. Amsterdam sold 17,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,370,888.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $602,531.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

