MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 528,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,866,000 after buying an additional 61,429 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Adam M. Goldstein sold 120,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $14,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,607,898.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam M. Goldstein sold 60,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $7,034,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,422,384.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,079 shares of company stock valued at $56,139,855. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) opened at 118.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average is $109.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post $7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

