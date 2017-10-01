MKS Instruments (MKSI) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) is one of 28 public companies in the “Testing & Measuring Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MKS Instruments to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MKS Instruments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments 15.47% 19.47% 11.16% MKS Instruments Competitors -5.44% 1.56% -1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MKS Instruments and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments 0 0 5 0 3.00 MKS Instruments Competitors 93 491 541 17 2.42

MKS Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $88.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.62%. As a group, “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies have a potential downside of 20.40%. Given MKS Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

MKS Instruments pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MKS Instruments pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 21.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MKS Instruments is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

MKS Instruments has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKS Instruments’ competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MKS Instruments and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments $1.70 billion $405.48 million 19.68 MKS Instruments Competitors $499.43 million $99.03 million -4.59

MKS Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. MKS Instruments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MKS Instruments beats its competitors on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides a range of instruments, components, subsystems and software, which are derived from its core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control and information technology, ozone generation and delivery, radio frequency (RF) and direct current (DC) power, reactive gas generation and vacuum technology. The Light & Motion segment provides a range of instruments, components and subsystems, which are derived from its core competencies in lasers, photonics and optics.

