MINDBODY, Inc. (MB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MINDBODY, Inc. develops cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to manage class and appointment schedules, staff members, client information, online bookings, inventory, payroll and retail sales for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts and dance exercise, as well as spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrens activity center and integrative health centers. MINDBODY, Inc. is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. “

MB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.95.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) opened at 25.85 on Wednesday. MINDBODY has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The stock’s market cap is $1.20 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. MINDBODY’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MINDBODY will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current year.

In other MINDBODY news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 420,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $10,471,796.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $464,052.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,125 in the last ninety days. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in MINDBODY by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MINDBODY by 2,171.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MINDBODY by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MINDBODY by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in MINDBODY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

