Miles Capital Inc. Continues to Hold Holdings in Mednax, Inc (MD)

Miles Capital Inc. continued to hold its position in Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mednax were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mednax by 8,590.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,047 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mednax by 0.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mednax in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,913,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mednax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after acquiring an additional 132,315 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mednax by 5.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,131.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mednax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mednax in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Mednax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Mednax in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Mednax from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mednax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Mednax, Inc (NYSE MD) remained flat at $43.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,011 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.40. Mednax, Inc has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $72.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.49 million. Mednax had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mednax, Inc will post $3.31 EPS for the current year.

Mednax Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

