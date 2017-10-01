Miles Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in TotalFinaElf, S.A. (TOT)

Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in TotalFinaElf, were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOT. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalFinaElf, by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TotalFinaElf, by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TotalFinaElf, by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in TotalFinaElf, by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TotalFinaElf, by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC lowered shares of TotalFinaElf, from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.30 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of TotalFinaElf, from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TotalFinaElf, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TotalFinaElf, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of TotalFinaElf, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TotalFinaElf, currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE TOT) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. 765,249 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.74. TotalFinaElf, S.A. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

TotalFinaElf, (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). TotalFinaElf, had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TotalFinaElf, S.A. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.7416 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from TotalFinaElf,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. TotalFinaElf,’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

TotalFinaElf, Company Profile

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

