Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) insider Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.38 per share, with a total value of C$63,450.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp alerts:

On Wednesday, September 20th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.33 per share, with a total value of C$63,325.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.43 per share, with a total value of C$58,575.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.17 per share, with a total value of C$120,850.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Mike Rose acquired 6,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.09 per share, with a total value of C$163,085.00.

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) opened at 25.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $39.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/mike-rose-purchases-2500-shares-of-tourmaline-oil-corp-tou-stock.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.20.

Tourmaline Oil Corp Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a Canada-based intermediate crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on exploration and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.