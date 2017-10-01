Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) PT Raised to $45.00 at Nomura

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Nomura from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Micron Technology (MU) opened at 39.33 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post $7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $88,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,692. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

