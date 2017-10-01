Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $109,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $200,876.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,829 shares of company stock worth $561,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ MCHP) traded up 0.72% during trading on Friday, hitting $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,082 shares. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $972.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.54%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

