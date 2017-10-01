Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.60239462641 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) opened at 14.54 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.81). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals will post $33.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

In related news, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen sold 14,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $213,371.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,339.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen sold 21,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $310,406.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,308 shares of company stock valued at $637,558. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines consisting of therapeutics paired with companion diagnostics for the treatment of cancer. The Company has one marketed therapeutic oncology product and multiple targeted therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development.

