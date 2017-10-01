Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 524.85 ($7.06).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MERL shares. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.73) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) traded up 0.11% on Friday, reaching GBX 445.50. 1,771,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.54 billion. Merlin Entertainments PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 422.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 537.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 461.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 483.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

About Merlin Entertainments PLC

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are larger multi-day destination venues, with on-site themed accommodation.

