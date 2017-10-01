Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded up 0.84% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 14,802,671 shares of the company were exchanged. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.45 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 25,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $821,954.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,071.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Walker sold 23,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $740,906.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock worth $15,347,574. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

