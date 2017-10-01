Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Covanta Holding Corporation were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation by 42.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Covanta Holding Corporation during the second quarter worth $133,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covanta Holding Corporation during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation by 15.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Covanta Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Covanta Holding Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covanta Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Covanta Holding Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta Holding Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Shares of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE CVA) traded down 1.66% on Friday, reaching $14.85. 856,053 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.93 billion. Covanta Holding Corporation has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Covanta Holding Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corporation will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Covanta Holding Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.29%.

Covanta Holding Corporation Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The Company operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

