Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €100.00 ($119.05) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($138.10) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. equinet AG set a €112.00 ($133.33) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €106.00 ($126.19) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($152.38) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €109.00 ($129.76) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.61 ($130.49).

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) opened at 94.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €93.46 and a 200 day moving average of €102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of €41.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €89.00 and a 12-month high of €115.00.

