Menta Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Quorum Health Corporation (QHC)

Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) by 325.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,621 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Quorum Health Corporation worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quorum Health Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quorum Health Corporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quorum Health Corporation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Quorum Health Corporation by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quorum Health Corporation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE QHC) opened at 5.18 on Friday. Quorum Health Corporation has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s market cap is $156.94 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.24. Quorum Health Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $530.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quorum Health Corporation will post ($1.52) EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quorum Health Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Quorum Health Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Quorum Health Corporation from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quorum Health Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quorum Health Corporation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

About Quorum Health Corporation

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator and manager of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR).

