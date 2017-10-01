Menta Capital LLC Decreases Stake in EP Energy Corporation (EPE)

Menta Capital LLC lessened its position in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,109 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,447 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of EP Energy Corporation worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 143,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of EP Energy Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,313,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $4.00 target price on EP Energy Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EP Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded EP Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded EP Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EP Energy Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of EP Energy Corporation (NYSE EPE) opened at 3.26 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $831.30 million. EP Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

About EP Energy Corporation

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

