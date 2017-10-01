Meggitt plc (MGGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $527.50

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 527.50 ($7.09) and last traded at GBX 521 ($7.01), with a volume of 1,611,540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.99).
MGGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Meggitt plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 600 ($8.07) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meggitt plc from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 600 ($8.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on Meggitt plc from GBX 460 ($6.19) to GBX 450 ($6.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 457 ($6.15) price objective on shares of Meggitt plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Meggitt plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 473.08 ($6.36).
The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.03 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 502.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 483.03.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.
In related news, insider Nancy Gioia bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 524 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £15,720 ($21,140.40). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,074 shares of company stock worth $1,608,891.
Meggitt plc Company Profile
Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company designs and manufactures high performance components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense and other specialist markets, including energy, medical, industrial, test and automotive. The Company’s segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems (MABS), Meggitt Control Systems (MCS), Meggitt Polymers & Composites (MPC), Meggitt Sensing Systems (MSS) and the Meggitt Equipment Group (MEG).
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.