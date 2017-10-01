Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Medtronic PLC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 77.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $89.72.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post $4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In other Medtronic PLC news, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $11,461,423.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,569,899.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. BidaskClub upgraded Medtronic PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.78.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

