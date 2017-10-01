Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Medicure Inc is a cardiovascular drug discovery and development company focused on developing effective therapeutics for unmet needs in the field of cardiovascular medicine. In addition to MC-4232, they are also conducting Phase II clinical trials with MC-1, which is focused on the prevention and treatment of ischemia, ischemic reperfusion injury, and stroke. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Medicure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th.

Shares of Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) opened at 6.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.55. Medicure has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc (Medicure) is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, clinical development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company operates in the biopharmaceutical industry segment. The Company’s primary operating focus is on the sale and marketing of its acute care cardiovascular drug, AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride) owned by its subsidiary, Medicure International, Inc and distributed in the United States and its territories through the Company’s United States subsidiary, Medicure Pharma, Inc AGGRASTAT, a glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitor (GPI), is used for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

