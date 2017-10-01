Medical Properties Trust (MPW) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) is one of 26 public companies in the “Healthcare REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 2 4 6 0 2.33 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 205 848 686 12 2.29

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies have a potential upside of 2.67%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.50, indicating that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $610.24 million $501.71 million 15.82 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $863.81 million $523.61 million 39.23

Medical Properties Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 115.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.2% and pay out 125.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 42.25% 7.54% 3.83% Medical Properties Trust Competitors 38.21% 7.68% 3.77%

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants. The Company conducts its operations through MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. The Company acquires and develops healthcare facilities, and leases the facilities to healthcare operating companies under long-term net leases. The Company makes mortgage loans to healthcare operators collateralized by their real estate assets. As of February 24, 2017, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 232 properties, including 215 facilities (of the 220 facilities that it owns) were leased to 30 tenants, five were under development, and the remaining assets were in the form of mortgage loans to four operators.

