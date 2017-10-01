Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

News headlines about Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Medallion Financial Corp. earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 44.8988811324739 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Medallion Financial Corp. alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ MFIN) traded down 1.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,195 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Medallion Financial Corp. had a net margin of 45.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post $0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Rudnick bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,038.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/medallion-financial-corp-mfin-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-14.html.

Medallion Financial Corp. Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is engaged in originating, acquiring and servicing loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The Company operates in lending and investing operations segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.