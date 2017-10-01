MDXHealth SA (MXDHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MDXHealth SA (NASDAQ:MXDHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company’s tests are based on proprietary gene methylation and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of cancer. MDxHealth SA is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium. “

MDXHealth SA (NASDAQ:MXDHF) opened at 5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. MDXHealth SA has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm’s market capitalization is $294.70 million.

