Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 2,656 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (ELP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 173.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 30.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 14.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) opened at 8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.63. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in the Brazilian State of Parana. The Company also provides telecommunications and other services. Its segments are Power generation and transmission (GET), Power distribution and sales (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS and Holding Company (HOL).

