Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires New Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YPF. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the second quarter worth $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 49.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 76.5% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 69.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the first quarter worth $210,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. ValuEngine raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price target on YPF Sociedad Anonima and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) opened at 22.28 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $8.75 billion. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

