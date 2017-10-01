McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC.V) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on October 24th” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/mccormick-company-incorporated-mkc-v-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-47-on-october-24th.html.

McCormick & Company, Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.