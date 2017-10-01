McClatchy Company (The) (MNI) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News coverage about McClatchy Company (The) (NYSE:MNI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. McClatchy Company (The) earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4030309659246 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McClatchy Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McClatchy Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McClatchy Company (The) in a research note on Sunday, September 10th.

McClatchy Company (NYSE:MNI) traded up 2.71% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares. The stock’s market cap is $56.33 million. McClatchy Company has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

McClatchy Company (The) (NYSE:MNI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). McClatchy Company (The) had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $225.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that McClatchy Company will post ($6.11) EPS for the current year.

McClatchy Company (The) Company Profile

The McClatchy Company is a news and information publisher of various publications, such as the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. The Company’s segments include Western Segment and Eastern Segment.

