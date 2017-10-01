MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of MB Financial worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MB Financial by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of MB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of MB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MB Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Santo sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $101,120.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MBFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered MB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ MBFI) opened at 45.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. MB Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $239.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.39 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MB Financial Inc. will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

