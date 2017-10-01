Materion Corporation (MTRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Materion Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut Materion Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Materion Corporation (MTRN) opened at 43.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. Materion Corporation has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.28 million. Materion Corporation had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.47%. Materion Corporation’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Corporation will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Materion Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $114,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,211.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion Corporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Materion Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Materion Corporation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Materion Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Materion Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Materion Corporation

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The Company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

