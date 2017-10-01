Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.1% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 270,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $5,849,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 50,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $149.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.34.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $2,014,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 87,618 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $11,092,438.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,736,681 shares in the company, valued at $14,272,463,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,668 shares of company stock worth $111,589,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) opened at 141.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.51 and a 12 month high of $143.59. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Mastercard had a return on equity of 74.92% and a net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

