Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on November 15th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) opened at 83.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-38-on-november-15th.html.

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $2,319,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,091.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.