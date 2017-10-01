Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE VAC) opened at 124.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.15. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $128.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.34. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $497.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post $5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.18%.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 10,500 shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,203,405.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 5,962 shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $680,741.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

