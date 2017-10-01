Marin Software (MRIN) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Media stories about Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marin Software earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 44.6800120912435 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) traded down 5.41% on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,391 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The firm’s market cap is $69.20 million. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marin Software will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc bought 351,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $579,909.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,401,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

