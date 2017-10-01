ManpowerGroup (MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) opened at 117.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $120.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 2.24%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post $6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $226,674.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darryl Green sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $8,043,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,926.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,858 shares of company stock worth $13,029,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,236.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,043 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,839,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,395,000 after purchasing an additional 434,069 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,121,000 after purchasing an additional 415,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,019,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 339,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

