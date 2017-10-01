Mangrove Partners Invests $247,000 in uniQure N.V. (QURE) Stock

Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. uniQure N.V. makes up 0.1% of Mangrove Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mangrove Partners owned about 0.16% of uniQure N.V. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in uniQure N.V. by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in uniQure N.V. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 73,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in uniQure N.V. by 48.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in uniQure N.V. by 717.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in uniQure N.V. by 33.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ QURE) traded up 5.84% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 166,680 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The company’s market capitalization is $245.38 million. uniQure N.V. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. uniQure N.V. had a negative net margin of 289.94% and a negative return on equity of 131.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post ($3.06) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered uniQure N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Chardan Capital set a $13.00 price target on uniQure N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of uniQure N.V. in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

uniQure N.V. Profile

Uniqure NV is a gene therapy company based in the Netherlands. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of single treatments with curative results for patients suffering from genetic and other severe diseases. The Company advances a focused pipeline of gene therapies that are developed both internally and through partnerships.

