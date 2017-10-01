Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Get Mallinckrodt PLC alerts:

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) opened at 37.37 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.63 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $76.81.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $824.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.56 million. Mallinckrodt PLC had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/mallinckrodt-plc-mnk-earns-buy-rating-from-analysts-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

In other news, insider Meredith B. Fischer acquired 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter worth $112,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the first quarter worth $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 335.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the first quarter worth $223,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt PLC

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.