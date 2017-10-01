Macerich Company (The)’s (MAC) Buy Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. KeyCorp currently has a $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MAC. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Macerich Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on Macerich Company (The) from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Macerich Company (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich Company (The) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Macerich Company (The) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.33.
Shares of Macerich Company (NYSE MAC) opened at 54.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. Macerich Company has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $83.28.
Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Macerich Company (The) had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Macerich Company will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Macerich Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.43%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich Company (The) during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) by 1,864.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich Company (The) during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Macerich Company (The)
The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.
