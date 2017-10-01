LRR Energy (LRE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about LRR Energy (NYSE:LRE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LRR Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 44.7400791257499 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

About LRR Energy

LRR Energy, L.P. (LRR Energy) operates, acquires, exploits and develops producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s properties consist of onshore oil and natural gas properties. Its oil and natural gas properties include the Permian Basin region in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and East Texas, and the Gulf Coast region in Texas.

