Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) opened at 27.08 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Louisiana-Pacific Corporation had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific Corporation news, insider Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $158,869.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,612.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 9,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

