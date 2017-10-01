Lorrie M. Norrington Sells 25,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total transaction of $2,778,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) opened at 112.26 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $119.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $24.61 billion.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.54) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,499 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

