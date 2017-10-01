Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Cowen and Company currently has a $7.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LONE. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wunderlich increased their price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.99.

Lonestar Resources US (LONE) traded up 1.74% during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 66,899 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. Lonestar Resources US has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company’s market cap is $76.60 million.

In other news, Director Stephen H. Oglesby bought 10,000 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $66,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 258,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 348,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is involved in the exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in approximately 38,191 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale, Bakken and Three Forks plays.

