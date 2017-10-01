Liquidity Services (LQDT) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) has been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liquidity Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3308862162838 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LQDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ LQDT) opened at 5.90 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $185.87 million. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post ($0.91) EPS for the current year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information.

