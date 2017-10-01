LightInTheBox Holding Co. (LITB) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about LightInTheBox Holding Co. (NYSE:LITB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LightInTheBox Holding Co. earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.3922223476147 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co. (NYSE:LITB) traded down 1.2204% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.4201. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,674 shares. LightInTheBox Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The stock’s market cap is $166.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightInTheBox Holding Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. (LightInTheBox) is an online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers a range of products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com and its other Websites, as well as mobile applications, which are available in approximately 30 languages.

