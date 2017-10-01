Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lifeway Foods earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9592346881656 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ LWAY) traded down 0.78% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 39,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Lifeway Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through a tender offer. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc (Lifeway) is engaged in the manufacturing of probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. The Company is engaged in the sale of fermented dairy products, which are produced and are sold to consumers through a network of distributors and retailers in the United States.

