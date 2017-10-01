Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Halma plc (HLMA)

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 910 ($12.24) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.81) price target on shares of Halma plc in a report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.10) price objective on shares of Halma plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halma plc in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC Holdings plc cut Halma plc to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.47) to GBX 1,200 ($16.14) in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Halma plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113 ($14.97).

Shares of Halma plc (HLMA) opened at 1120.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,098.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,079.86. Halma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 879.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,182.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.24 billion.

In related news, insider Tony Rice bought 9,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,073 ($14.43) per share, with a total value of £99,510.02 ($133,821.97). Also, insider Andrew Williams sold 49,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.73), for a total value of £543,678.45 ($731,143.69).

About Halma plc

Halma plc is involved in the manufacture of a range of products that protect and improve the quality of life for people. The Company operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental & Analysis. The Process Safety includes products, which protect assets and people at work, including specialized interlocks, instruments, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring products.

