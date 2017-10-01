Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Air Partner plc (LON:AIP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.88) target price on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Air Partner plc (AIP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/liberum-capital-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-air-partner-plc-aip.html.

About Air Partner plc

Air Partner plc is a United Kingdom-based aviation services company. The Company provides aviation services and solutions in air charter, specialist travel management, crisis and emergency planning, aircraft remarketing and aviation safety consultancy. The Company’s segments include Commercial Jets Broking, Private Jets Broking, Freight Broking and Baines Simmons.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.