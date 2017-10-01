Libbey (LBY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Libbey (NYSE:LBY) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Libbey earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5438664646476 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Libbey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Libbey (LBY) opened at 9.26 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $203.85 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Libbey has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Libbey (NYSE:LBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Libbey had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $197.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Libbey will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc is engaged in the design, production and sale of tableware and other products. The Company’s segments are U.S. & Canada; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Other. The U.S. & Canada segment includes sales of manufactured and sourced tableware having an end market destination in the United States and Canada, excluding glass products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which remain in the Latin America segment.

