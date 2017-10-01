Libbey Inc. (LBY) Holdings Trimmed by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lessened its holdings in Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned 0.12% of Libbey worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Libbey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Libbey by 7.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Libbey by 18.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Libbey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Libbey by 11.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Libbey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of Libbey Inc. (LBY) opened at 9.26 on Friday. Libbey Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm’s market cap is $203.85 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Libbey (NYSE:LBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Libbey had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $197.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Libbey Inc. will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc is engaged in the design, production and sale of tableware and other products. The Company’s segments are U.S. & Canada; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Other. The U.S. & Canada segment includes sales of manufactured and sourced tableware having an end market destination in the United States and Canada, excluding glass products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which remain in the Latin America segment.

